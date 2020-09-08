Broncos' Von Miller Reportedly Could Miss Season After Suffering Ankle Injury

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller suffered a potentially season-ending ankle injury in practice on Tuesday, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Per Rapoport, the injury is a "serious one" and that "it's not good" based on an initial evaluation. However, more will be known Wednesday following an MRI.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Miller will likely need season-ending surgery.

Miller reached his sixth straight Pro Bowl in 2019 but had a somewhat down year by his high standards. His eight sacks were the second-fewest of his career.

Miller's performance mirrored that of the entire Broncos defense. Denver ranked fifth in defensive efficiency in 2018 but slipped to 13th in 2019.

In general, it was a disappointing season all around as the team finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year. Adding salt to the wound, Shaquil Barrett finished with an NFL-high 19.5 sacks after leaving Denver to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Having Bradley Chubb back healthy and on the opposite edge will help offset the loss of Miller somewhat. But the 31-year-old is the unit's leader and best player. His absence will be a blow for Denver, which was already an outsider in the AFC postseason race.