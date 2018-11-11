Report: Martavis Bryant Suffered Possible PCL Tear vs. Chargers; to Undergo MRI

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant suffered a potentially serious knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Bryant suffered a possible PCL tear, and the team hopes he doesn't need surgery. Rapoport added that regardless of the MRI result, Bryant will "miss time."

Matt Schneidman of the Mercury News described the on-field circumstances:

The wideout had three catches for 17 yards before he came out of the game.

This is a difficult setback for Bryant if he is forced to be absent for significant time after he missed the entire 2016 campaign because of a suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

Bryant served as a formidable weapon in the Pittsburgh Steelers aerial attack before joining Oakland as a 6'4" red-zone threat who can also get past press coverage with his speed.

He tallied 549 receiving yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie in 2014 and followed that with 765 receiving yards and six touchdown catches in 2015. He had 603 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2017.

He has 19 catches for 266 yards this year in his first season in the Raiders offense.

Fortunately for Oakland, it is accustomed to playing without him as a new piece and can rely on other playmakers at the wide receiver position. Jordy Nelson and Brandon LaFell will likely see targets on the outside, with tight end Jared Cook also playing a role in the middle of the field.

In any case, this is one less weapon for Derek Carr as the squad tries to remain competitive each week.