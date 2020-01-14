Seahawks' Bobby Wagner Says He Played with Injuries 'I Didn't Know About'

Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner said on Monday that he played through injuries he didn't even know about during the 2019 season.

According to Gregg Bell of the News Tribune, Wagner divulged that trainers told him after the Seahawks' NFC Divisional Round playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday that he suffered new injuries to his knee and a sprained ankle.

"I'll be taking care of my body," Wagner said. "There were a lot of stuff going on that I didn't know about. So I'm taking care of myself, healthwise. Having fun, doing the whole family thing, so that will be cool."

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll added that Wagner likely will not require surgery: "He found out today that there was something that he didn't know about. We didn't even know it was there. He had a little test done; I don't think it is going to require surgery or anything like that. He didn't even know he was hurt. Sometimes that happens."

The 29-year-old reached his sixth straight Pro Bowl and was an All-Pro for the fifth time in 2019. He led the NFL with 159 combined tackles, adding three sacks, one interception and six passes defended. The second-round pick out of Utah State has missed only one game (in 2018) over the last four seasons.

With the likes of Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Michael Bennett, Kam Chancellor and others all long gone, Wagner is the unquestioned leader of the Seattle defense.

While the Legion of Boom secondary helped the Seahawks finish as one of the top defenses in football for several seasons in a row, Seattle was just 26th in total defense and 22nd in points allowed in 2019.

Since Wagner is one of the team's few constants and best performers on defense, the Seahawks rewarded him with a three-year extension worth $54 million total and $40.2 million guaranteed in July. He has undoubtedly lived up to that deal thus far.

With Wagner locked in, the big question on defense for Seattle entering the offseason is whether it will be able to re-sign defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who figures to land a massive contract.

Regardless of what happens on that front, Wagner will continue to be the centerpiece of the defense in 2020 and beyond, provided his injuries are as manageable as expected.