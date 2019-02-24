Manchester United's Nemanja Matic Injured; Likely 'Out for a Couple of Weeks'

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2019

Chelsea's Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic attends a press conference at Chelsea's training ground in the village of Stoke D'Abernon, south of London, England on October 20, 2014 ahead of the forthcoming UEFA Champions League group G football match against NK Maribor. AFP PHOTO / GLYN KIRK (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic missed the Red Devils' clash with Liverpool on Sunday and will be absent for two weeks after he picked up an unspecified problem in training.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told MUTV (h/t Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News): "He got injured during one of the training sessions a few days ago, so we tried to get him fit for the game, but it wasn't to be. He'll probably be out for a couple of weeks, so we'll manage without."

The Norwegian is confident Scott McTominay can fill in successfully: "Scott's played these games before. He's an academy kid who knows the importance of these games. He's got...some of the same attributes that Nemanja has, so I'm sure he'll slot in there and do well."

He also explained Anthony Martial's absence for the Liverpool clash, per Simon Peach of the Press Association:

Matic is the type of player who knits things together for United in midfield and has been in good form of late.

He is sharp in his defensive work, often wins his individual battles and is a powerful presence in the air too. Factor in his ability to shield the ball from opponents with his burly frame and neat passing ability, and he can be a key cog in the United setup.

Matic also brings out the best in others around him. He's an expert at shielding the defence, gives the team great balance as a left-footed player and his combativeness also allows attacking midfielders like Paul Pogba to thrive.

United will hope McTominay can mitigate his absence in a key game against their biggest rivals and also in their upcoming games.

The Red Devils face Crystal Palace and Southampton before the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain, followed by a trip to Arsenal on March 10.

Related

    Man Utd Fans React as McTominay Starts Ahead of Fred

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Man Utd Fans React as McTominay Starts Ahead of Fred

    via mirror

    Neville's Brilliant Reaction to Souness Saying Klopp Wouldn't Take Man Utd Draw

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Neville's Brilliant Reaction to Souness Saying Klopp Wouldn't Take Man Utd Draw

    via mirror

    'Let's Not Get Carried Away by Pogba'

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    'Let's Not Get Carried Away by Pogba'

    Goal
    via Goal

    Alphonso Davies Dropped to Bayern Reserves

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Alphonso Davies Dropped to Bayern Reserves

    Bavarian Football Works
    via Bavarian Football Works