Kraken's Dominance in 2024 Winter Classic Win vs. Golden Knights Hailed by NHL Fans

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Kraken outdueled the reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 NHL Winter Classic on Monday at T-Mobile Park.

The Kraken defeated the Golden Knights 3-0 at the home of Major League Baseball's Seattle Mariners in a victory that could play a pivotal role in a potential second-half turnaround after the franchise began the season with a 14-14-9 record.

The win also marks the first shutout in Winter Classic history as Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord stopped all 35 shots he faced.

Eeli Tolvanen opened the scoring in the first period with his 10th goal of the season on a tipped shot that beat Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, and Will Borgen added to Seattle's lead early in the second period on a blast from inside the circle.

The goal marked Borgen's first of the year.

The Kraken came out strong again to start the third period as Yanni Gourde notched his fifth goal of the season to put Seattle up 3-0. Gourde stripped the puck from Paul Cotter and slipped one past Thompson to put the game out of reach for the Golden Knights.

After the win, NHL fans praised Daccord and the Kraken for what was a dominant, historic showing outdoors:

With a Winter Classic victory under their belt, the Kraken will now set their sights on a matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday back at their home rink—Climate Pledge Arena.