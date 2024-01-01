X

NHL

    Kraken's Dominance in 2024 Winter Classic Win vs. Golden Knights Hailed by NHL Fans

    Erin WalshJanuary 1, 2024

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 01: Yanni Gourde #37 of the Seattle Kraken celebrates after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
    Steph Chambers/Getty Images

    The Seattle Kraken outdueled the reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 NHL Winter Classic on Monday at T-Mobile Park.

    The Kraken defeated the Golden Knights 3-0 at the home of Major League Baseball's Seattle Mariners in a victory that could play a pivotal role in a potential second-half turnaround after the franchise began the season with a 14-14-9 record.

    The win also marks the first shutout in Winter Classic history as Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord stopped all 35 shots he faced.

    NHL @NHL

    HISTORY‼️<br><br>Joey Daccord (<a href="https://twitter.com/JDac35?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JDac35</a>) makes 35 stops en route to the first <a href="https://twitter.com/pepsi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@pepsi</a> shutout in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinterClassic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinterClassic</a> history! <a href="https://t.co/9ZEXLRo013">pic.twitter.com/9ZEXLRo013</a>

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    They have fish being thrown at the Kraken as they walk out 🐟😂 <a href="https://t.co/Gb1hxAG0Re">pic.twitter.com/Gb1hxAG0Re</a>

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    VIVA LAS VEGAS, VIVA <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinterClassic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinterClassic</a> 🕺<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/GoldenKnights?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GoldenKnights</a> have entered the building 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/o8e5it3m3P">pic.twitter.com/o8e5it3m3P</a>

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    STRAIGHT OUTTA PIKE PLACE 🐟<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/SeattleKraken?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SeattleKraken</a> make their hometown arrival at the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinterClassic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinterClassic</a> <a href="https://t.co/EhaIrXYVzZ">pic.twitter.com/EhaIrXYVzZ</a>

    Eeli Tolvanen opened the scoring in the first period with his 10th goal of the season on a tipped shot that beat Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, and Will Borgen added to Seattle's lead early in the second period on a blast from inside the circle.

    The goal marked Borgen's first of the year.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    EELI TOLVAINEN SCORES THE FIRST GOAL OF THE <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WINTERCLASSIC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WINTERCLASSIC</a> 🚨 <a href="https://t.co/MmbSAtkEUN">pic.twitter.com/MmbSAtkEUN</a>

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    Will Borgen with a BLAST to give the Kraken a two-goal lead 😱 <a href="https://t.co/NcQqZVFuNm">pic.twitter.com/NcQqZVFuNm</a>

    The Kraken came out strong again to start the third period as Yanni Gourde notched his fifth goal of the season to put Seattle up 3-0. Gourde stripped the puck from Paul Cotter and slipped one past Thompson to put the game out of reach for the Golden Knights.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    Gourde strips the puck away and adds to the Kraken lead 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/Dvbear8FmZ">pic.twitter.com/Dvbear8FmZ</a>

    After the win, NHL fans praised Daccord and the Kraken for what was a dominant, historic showing outdoors:

    Sean Ben🌞 @its_ME_SB

    Kraken are dominating the Stanley cup champs in the Winter Classic. Huge momentum swing for the rest of the season. The jerseys are so sick also

    Tim M @WickedUpdates

    WHAT A GOAL! 3-0 SEATTLE! The Kraken are DOMINATING VEGAS! Gourde with a BEAUTY.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SeaKraken?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SeaKraken</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinterClassic?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinterClassic</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHL</a>

    Tpeq🙏🏻 @Tpeq_15

    Kraken about to get the first ever Winter Classic shutout?! What a well played game against the champs

    Ty Dane Gonzalez @TyDaneGonzalez

    Kraken are so back

    David Meslang @Davidmeslang

    I mean when the kraken came out to sir mixalot that was the end .

    Elena-🌊🇺🇦 I stand with Ukraine @ElenaPewtress

    I do believe that the Kraken have unleashed the Kraken today and have this one in the bag! 😁🏒🏒🏒

    Scott McLaughlin @smclaughlin9

    Heck of a Winter Classic for North Andover's Joey Daccord in the Kraken net.

    Dennis Mick @OHLNOJHLWHL

    Seattle Kraken Big Win at the Winter Ckassic today

    Nico's Newark Squad @NicoNewarkSquad

    Seattle looked really good in the Winter Classic. Daccord stole that game for Kraken

    Ethan Mitchell @ethanmitchell5_

    JOEY DACCORD MASTERCLASS <a href="https://t.co/BkmzdQZR1i">https://t.co/BkmzdQZR1i</a>

    R U B I @ruvalcaba_rub

    Daccord was outstanding

    lillian @lil_hafley

    GUYS I just met Joey Daccord! <a href="https://t.co/oM0VaiNGx6">pic.twitter.com/oM0VaiNGx6</a>

    Kyle Gehler @KyleGehler

    Kraken good

    Coach Reilly's Burner @MarchandsPetRat

    RIP the Vegas Golden Knights… they're not dead, they just got shut out by Joey Daccord and the Seattle Kraken.

    KrakenBrewWBadger @KrakenBrew

    Joey Daccord is the goalie of the present and the future.<br><br>First Winter Classic shutout! <a href="https://t.co/XMljTYdGTI">pic.twitter.com/XMljTYdGTI</a>

    Jason Chen @jasonchen16

    1st shutout in Winter Classic history for Joey Daccord and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/seakraken?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#seakraken</a> <br><br>Wonderful performance. <br><br>Kraken now one point from a wild card spot. The playoff races are going to be super tight. <a href="https://t.co/3fHPUu8p23">https://t.co/3fHPUu8p23</a>

    With a Winter Classic victory under their belt, the Kraken will now set their sights on a matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday back at their home rink—Climate Pledge Arena.

    The Golden Knights, meanwhile, will look to bounce back against the Florida Panthers at their T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.