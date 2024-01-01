Video: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Celebrate at New Year's Eve Party After Chiefs' Win

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

After the Kansas City Chiefs earned a hard-fought 25-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, star tight end Travis Kelce rang in the New Year in style.

Kelce celebrated the start of 2024 with his beau Taylor Swift, as the two of them were seen sharing a midnight kiss in a now-viral video:

Per TMZ, Swift rolled solo to Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs' victory over the Bengals. Kelce was held to three catches for 16 yards, but Harrison Butker's five field goals helped Kansas City grind out the win.