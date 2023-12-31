Schefter: Brad Allen's Referee Crew Expected to Get Downgraded for 2024 NFL Playoffs

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Official Brad Allen's referee crew was a major storyline in yet another primetime NFL game this season when the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Detroit Lions, and it could cost them a chance in the playoffs.

ESPN's Adam Schefter explained on Sunday that the league uses mixed crews for the playoffs and will grade Allen's group accordingly after Saturday.

"A large part of Brad Allen's crew is not going to be officiating in the postseason," he said. "They're going to get downgraded, and the chances are that many of them are not going to be involved in the postseason."

The latest issue came during the Cowboys' 20-19 win where it appeared the Lions took the lead in the final 30 seconds with a late two-point conversion on a trick-play completion to offensive tackle Taylor Decker.

However, Allen's crew said Decker never reported as eligible and penalized Detroit.

The Lions still had two shots at it since they went for two from the Cowboys' 7-yard line and attempted it again when Dallas committed an offside penalty. However, they failed to get into the end zone on either attempt and lost by one point.

The Decker play was so controversial because he said after the game that he did report as eligible. What's more, head coach Dan Campbell said he told the officials that play might be coming before the game even started.

Yet Allen gave a contradictory account in a pool report and said it was offensive lineman Dan Skipper who reported as eligible and not Decker.

This isn't the first time Allen's crew has been at the center of controversy.

He officiated the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Kansas City's final drive included several notable officiating moments, including an overturned lost fumble by wide receiver Rashee Rice, the ejection of running back Isiah Pacheco for swinging at a Packers player and Green Bay's Jonathan Owens being issued a personal foul for hitting Patrick Mahomes while he was still in bounds.

Yet it was a non-call on an obvious pass interference by Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine on a deep ball to Marquez Valdes-Scantling that stood out the most. Had it been called, the Chiefs would have been well within scoring range with a chance to tie it up.

Allen's crew also missed an obvious pass interference during a November game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.