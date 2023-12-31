X

NBA

    Cade Cunningham, Pistons Celebrated by NBA Fans for Ending Record Losing Streak at 28

    Andrew PetersDecember 31, 2023

    DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 30: Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles the ball during the game against the Toronto Raptors on December 30, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Detroit Pistons historic losing streak has come to an end.

    After losing 28-straight games, the Pistons finally got back in the win column with a 129-127 win over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. It's the Pistons first win since Oct. 28. Cade Cunningham led the way for the Pistons with 30 points and 12 assists.

    The Pistons came close to ending the streak earlier this week, taking the Boston Celtics into overtime, but ultimately couldn't get it done. Against a Raptors team who was without OG Anunoby, who was traded on Saturday, Detroit was able to get it done.

    After the Pistons finally snapped the streak, NBA fans rejoiced on social media.

    John Hollinger @johnhollinger

    Do you believe in miracles????<br><br>YES!!!!!!!!!

    Molly Morrison @mollyhannahm

    THEY DID IT 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

    Cade Cunningham, Pistons Celebrated by NBA Fans for Ending Record Losing Streak at 28
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    @howardbeck.bsky.social @HowardBeck

    Congrats to the Pistons, clear winners of the OG Anunoby trade. <a href="https://t.co/Hpx8A4pOSc">pic.twitter.com/Hpx8A4pOSc</a>

    Dime @DimeUPROXX

    Every Wingstop in Detroit: <a href="https://t.co/lZRCfxZkU6">pic.twitter.com/lZRCfxZkU6</a>

    Tom Kinslow @TomKinslow

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DetroitBasketball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DetroitBasketball</a> <a href="https://t.co/98KZjtGNpX">pic.twitter.com/98KZjtGNpX</a>

    b @boofiq

    Detroit Pistons fans right now knowing they can finally get their free WingStop orders <a href="https://t.co/Kdiqnth9RD">pic.twitter.com/Kdiqnth9RD</a>

    𝔰𝔩𝔢𝔢𝔨𝔶 🎗️ @yosleeky

    The Detroit Pistons have won a basketball game <a href="https://t.co/LII31OCa2l">pic.twitter.com/LII31OCa2l</a>

    𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗙𝗨𝗟 𝗟𝗔 𝗙𝗔𝗡 @LaRespectful

    PISTONS THEY DID IT THEY FINALLY DID IT 😭😭 <a href="https://t.co/1rCt152g0j">pic.twitter.com/1rCt152g0j</a>

    alex @ByJokic

    PISTONS WIN

    Depressed Pistons Fan @Tcprodd1

    CADE PARKER CUNNINGHAM YOU ARE HIM!

    A ✩ @adryanashton

    the Pistons… are actually gonna do it ?? <a href="https://t.co/muIBYp1kuq">pic.twitter.com/muIBYp1kuq</a>

    Pistons Nation 🇫🇷 @PistonsNationFR

    "MVP MVP MVP" 🗣️🗣️🗣️ <a href="https://t.co/xjoQqybJ0a">pic.twitter.com/xjoQqybJ0a</a>

    jesus curry @mpknowsball

    PISTONS <a href="https://t.co/zCKCFtpldx">pic.twitter.com/zCKCFtpldx</a>

    Brian #MSAwareness @StormingB81

    The STREAK is over!<br><br>The Detroit Pistons have won a basketball game

    William @William64025895

    THE PISTONS ACTUALLY WON?? <a href="https://t.co/ixIROD8Dz8">pic.twitter.com/ixIROD8Dz8</a>

    Evan Fox @evanfoxy

    THE DETROIT PISTONS WON A GAME <a href="https://t.co/GLhfTrhh6h">pic.twitter.com/GLhfTrhh6h</a>

    Kofie.bsky.social @Kofie

    DETROIT PISTONS FANS WE HAVE A NEW BANNER LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOO <a href="https://t.co/v63HZsJAtN">pic.twitter.com/v63HZsJAtN</a>

    The Pistons might not be on their way to the NBA Finals, but snapping the dreadful streak is a step in the right direction. Now Detroit heads into the New Year riding the momentum of its first win since October and the Pistons are looking to start a new streak of wins.