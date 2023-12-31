Cade Cunningham, Pistons Celebrated by NBA Fans for Ending Record Losing Streak at 28

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons historic losing streak has come to an end.

After losing 28-straight games, the Pistons finally got back in the win column with a 129-127 win over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. It's the Pistons first win since Oct. 28. Cade Cunningham led the way for the Pistons with 30 points and 12 assists.

The Pistons came close to ending the streak earlier this week, taking the Boston Celtics into overtime, but ultimately couldn't get it done. Against a Raptors team who was without OG Anunoby, who was traded on Saturday, Detroit was able to get it done.

After the Pistons finally snapped the streak, NBA fans rejoiced on social media.