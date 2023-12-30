Dominic Thiem Advances at Brisbane International in Match Delayed by Deadly Snake

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

A deadly snake was no match for former US Open champion Dominic Thiem.

During Saturday's action at the Brisbane International, Thiem was down a set to Australian James McCabe when their first-round qualifying match had to be paused because a 50-centimeter eastern brown snake—one of Australia's most venomous—had entered the area of play.

The match was interrupted for roughly 40 minutes before action resumed.

"I really love animals, especially exotic ones," Thiem said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "But they said it was a really poisonous snake and it was close to the ballkids, so it was a really dangerous situation.

"It's something that has never happened to me and is something I'll definitely never forget."