    Dominic Thiem Advances at Brisbane International in Match Delayed by Deadly Snake

    Erin WalshDecember 30, 2023

    PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 1: Dominic Thiem of Austria during his second round match against Holger Rune of Denmark on day 3 of the Rolex Paris Masters 2023, ATP Masters 1000, at Accor Arena, POPB Bercy on November 1, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    A deadly snake was no match for former US Open champion Dominic Thiem.

    During Saturday's action at the Brisbane International, Thiem was down a set to Australian James McCabe when their first-round qualifying match had to be paused because a 50-centimeter eastern brown snake—one of Australia's most venomous—had entered the area of play.

    The match was interrupted for roughly 40 minutes before action resumed.

    Gaspar Ribeiro Lança @gasparlanca

    You cannot make this up: a 50cm eastern brown snake — considered the second most venomous snake in the world — interrupted the Thiem-McCabe qualifying battle in Brisbane 😳<br><br>(video via Lblklk on Reddit) <a href="https://t.co/QI5izBr6HN">pic.twitter.com/QI5izBr6HN</a>

    "I really love animals, especially exotic ones," Thiem said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "But they said it was a really poisonous snake and it was close to the ballkids, so it was a really dangerous situation.

    "It's something that has never happened to me and is something I'll definitely never forget."

    Thiem, ranked No. 98 in the world, gutted out a 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over McCabe. He'll be back in action against Italian Giulio Zeppieri in the final round of qualifying in Brisbane.

