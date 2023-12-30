Pascal Siakam Rumors: Raptors to Explore Trades, 'No Traction' After OG to Knicks

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Following their blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks on Saturday, the Toronto Raptors are reportedly open to moving two-time All-Star forward Pascal Siakam as well.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Raptors are exploring trades involving Siakam, but there has been "no traction" in those talks yet. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer added that "league personnel are certainly prepared for a Siakam trade to follow suit."

Wojnarowski initially reported Saturday that the Raptors agreed to send OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the Knicks for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and the Detroit Pistons' 2024 second-round draft pick.

Anunoby was likely to become a free agent at the end of the season by declining his option. while Siakam's contract officially expires after the current campaign.

The 29-year-old Siakam is in the midst of his eighth NBA season, all of which have been spent in Toronto.

In 2018-19, Siakam was named the NBA's Most Improved Player, and he played a key role in Toronto winning its first and only championship that season.

When Kawhi Leonard left in free agency after just one season, Siakam became the Raptors' go-to guy and earned All-Star selection in 2019-20 and last season.

After averaging a career-high 24.2 points per game last season, Siakam is putting up 21.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest in 31 games this season.

The Raptors lost longtime starting point guard and leader Fred VanVleet to the Houston Rockets in free agency during the offseason, and it has seemingly taken a toll on the team, as they are just 12-19 so far this season.

With Toronto on the fringes of playoff contention and highly unlikely to be championship contenders, trading Siakam rather than potentially letting him walk for nothing in free agency as it did with VanVleet may be the best course of action.

The Raptors already have a talented, young core in place with Scottie Barnes, Barrett and Quickley, and trading Siakam would likely bring in more young players and draft picks.