MLB Legend Frank Thomas 'Alive and Doing Well' After Fox News In Memoriam Video Error

Hall of Fame slugger Frank Thomas announced Friday that he is "alive and doing well" after Fox News mistakenly included him in an "in memoriam" video.

Thomas took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a smiling photo of himself and chide Fox, which had employed him as an MLB analyst from 2014 until April 2023:

According to Justin Baragona of The Daily Beast, Fox News anchor Julie Bandera apologized for the mistake during The Faulkner Focus on Friday, noting that another former MLB player named Frank Thomas, who was a three-time All-Star with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, passed away this year.

The elder Thomas, who died at the age of 93 back in January, was a Major League outfielder, third baseman and first baseman for the Pirates, Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Braves, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros from 1951 to 1966.

During his 16-year MLB career, Thomas hit .266 with 286 home runs, 962 RBI and 792 runs scored over 1,766 games.

While that Frank Thomas was a great player in his own right, the younger Frank Thomas is recognized as one of the best power hitters in baseball history.

Nicknamed The Big Hurt, the 55-year-old Thomas played 19 MLB seasons from 1990 through 2008, primarily playing for the Chicago White Sox for 16 seasons. He also played for the Oakland Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays over his final three seasons.

Thomas was usually a designated hitter, although he also saw action at first base and was among the preeminent sluggers of the 1990s.

From 1993 to 1997, Thomas earned five consecutive All-Star selections. He also won back-to-back American League MVP awards in 1993 and 1994, and he won the AL batting title in 1997 with a .347 average.

Thomas hit .300 or better in a season 10 times in his career, and he also hit 40 or more home runs in a season on five occasions.

All told, Thomas appeared in 2,322 career games and hit .301 with 521 homers, 1,704 RBI and 1,494 runs scored.

Thomas was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014, receiving 83.7 percent of the vote.