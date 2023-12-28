Rays' Wander Franco Doesn't Appear for Police Questioning After Receiving Summons

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco did not show up at the Dominican Republic's Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Children and Adolescents on Thursday despite being summoned to do so.

According to ESPN's Juan Arturo Recio, agency director Olga Diná Llaverías said that Franco did not respond to the summons and noted that the agency has a few options at its disposal as the investigation continues.

Franco is under investigation for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with minors. Two people have taken legal action against Franco, and he is being investigated for allegedly having a relationship with a third minor.

Franco hasn't yet had any criminal charges filed against him.

The allegations surfaced in August, at which point Franco was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball.

Franco, 22, was named an All-Star for the first time last season with a .281 batting average, 17 home runs, 58 RBI and 30 stolen bases, but he did not play for the remainder of the season after being placed on leave.

Once widely viewed as the top prospect in baseball, Franco signed an 11-year, $182 million contract extension with the Rays in November 2021, just 70 games into his MLB career.