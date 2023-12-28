76ers' Patrick Beverley: Boos from Magic Fans Are Sign of Respect; 'I'm Used to It'

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

Patrick Beverley wasn't bothered by the negative reception he received from Orlando Magic fans following the Philadelphia 76ers' 112-92 victory on Wednesday.

"Everywhere I go I get booed," Beverley said, per Ky Carlin of USA Today. "I think that's a sign of respect. It actually helps me get going, but on the 'Pat Bev Pod' I mentioned that I really didn't know about Orlando yet because it was still early. I guess they took it kind of serious, took it personal. They wanted to give me some boos, but that's part of my career. I'm used to it."

Before the start of the regular season, Beverley took exception with the placement of Orlando's Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner on ESPN's list of the top 100 players in the association on the Pat Bev Pod. Wagner was ranked No. 52 and Banchero was ranked No. 30.

"If you got two people out of the top 100 on your team, Orlando Magic, you should be winning games," he said.

Despite the loss on Wednesday, Orlando has gotten off to an 18-12 start to the season as the team currently owns the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. Banchero and Wagner are averaging 21.2 points and 20.6 points per game, the highest marks of their respective careers.