Bucs' Baker Mayfield Calls NFL Comeback Player of the Year Buzz 'Humbling'

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield's bounce-back season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has led to his name surfacing in discussions for the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award.

Mayfield acknowledged the buzz when speaking to reporters on Wednesday, giving credit to the franchise as well as the city for allowing him a chance to succeed.

"It's humbling. It's an honor," Mayfield said, according to Kevin Patra of NFL.com. "It's kind of a big-picture mindset -- if I take a step back and really look at it -- of all the things that I've had to weather in the last year. It really speaks volumes to this place right here."

In 15 starts, the 28-year-old has completed a career-high 64.3 percent of his passes for 3,598 yards. He's averaging 239.9 yards per game, throwing 26 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions. Mayfield has led the Buccaneers to a record of 8-7, good enough for first place in the NFC South.

With a win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Tampa Bay would clinch its third consecutive division title.

"It means a ton just to be able to possibly do it at home, and against a divisional opponent, as well," Mayfield said in regards to winning the division, via Patra. "It should be a great atmosphere. The things we've had to do and go through to get to this point -- it means quite a bit when you look at having to rattle off this many in a row and having to do it again at home."

The former No. 1 overall pick spent time with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams in 2022, compiling a 2-8 record in his 10 starts. He completed 60 percent of his throws, tossing just 10 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions. After entering free agency at the end of the year, he signed a one-year contract worth $4 million with Tampa Bay and wasn't expected to be more than a stopgap option.

"Obviously, free agency allowed me to pick the organizational stability and knowing what it is here," said Mayfield, per Patra. "That's what you look for when you have an opportunity to choose. You look for that and then you do the best you can and make the most of it."