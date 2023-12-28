Jarrett Stidham Discusses Replacing Russell Wilson as Broncos QB1 vs. Chargers

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

On the verge of his third career start, Jarrett Stidham discussed his mindset with the media after replacing Russell Wilson on the Denver Broncos' depth chart.

"I don't think I need to overthink it," Stidham said, per Aric DiLalla of the team website. "Just do what I'm coached to do. We have a great staff and a great group of guys around me. I'm just going to do my job to the best of my ability, do the certain things that I need to do on each and every play and move the ball down the field and hopefully score a lot of points and get a win."

Although the Broncos have lost three of their past four games, the move to bench Wilson could have long-term implications that stretch beyond the rest of the regular season. When he was officially benched on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Denver was looking to preserve "financial flexibility" for the offseason by sitting Wilson.

The nine-time Pro Bowl passer has a $37 million salary for 2025, although it is guaranteed for injury only before becoming fully guaranteed in March (per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network). If the Broncos plan on cutting him, they're likely ensuring that he won't suffer an injury by having him stay on the sidelines for the remaining two weeks of the regular season.

This appears to be the case in Denver, as Wilson is reportedly "expecting to be cut" by the team in March and has been starting without knowing when he'll be benched for nearly two months, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

As for Stidham, the 27-year-old is entering a similar situation that he was in last year as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. After replacing Derek Carr and starting in the final two games of the 2022 season, he recorded 584 yards and four touchdowns to go along with three interceptions.

"I've always had a lot of confidence in myself," Stidham said, per DiLalla. "That's never wavered or anything."