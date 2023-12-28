Yoshinobu Yamamoto 'Probably' Would've Signed Dodgers Contract Without Shohei Ohtani

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

At his introductory Los Angeles Dodgers press conference, Yoshinobu Yamamoto said through an interpreter that he probably would have signed with L.A. even if Shohei Ohtani went elsewhere.

The two Japanese superstars both landed with the Dodgers this offseason for over $1 billion combined.

Ohtani, a two-time American League MVP during his six years with the Los Angeles Angels, inked a 10-year, $700 million contract on Dec. 11. Two weeks later, Yamamoto has agreed to a 12-year, $325 million deal.

The 25-year-old Yamamoto shined for Nippon Professional Baseball's Orix Buffaloes, earning the Pacific League MVP each of the last three years.

The Dodgers, New York Yankees and New York Mets were the finalists for Yamamoto. L.A. and the Mets both offered $325 million deals, while the Yanks sent over a $300 million contract. In the end, the Dodgers won out, and Yamamoto will now serve as the staff ace for a team with World Series expectations once again.

Speaking of which, winning turned out to be the most important factor in Yamamoto's decision, as he said to Sportsnet LA's Kirsten Watson.

The Dodgers have won 100 or more games in each of the past four non-pandemic-shortened seasons, and they won the World Series in 2020. Although L.A. has a history of falling short in the playoffs, the team is the winningest franchise in baseball over the past decade. The Dodgers also haven't missed the playoffs since 2012.

The Mets are in a tailspin after a disappointing 75-87 season, and the Yanks aren't all that much better at 82-80. Coming off an 100-win season, L.A. ultimately gives Yamamoto the best chance at a World Series, especially with Ohtani and also ex-Tampa Bay Rays ace Shohei Ohtani aboard.