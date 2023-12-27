Report: Alabama, Michigan Leaders to Land USC CB Domani Jackson in Transfer Portal

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

USC cornerback Domani Jackson is one of the top players remaining in the transfer portal, and it sounds like there's more clarity as to where he might land.

According to Pete Nakos of On3.com, Michigan and Alabama are viewed as "the leaders" to secure a commitment from Jackson.

A 5-star recruit from Santa Ana, California, Jackson was ranked as the No. 2 cornerback and No. 5 overall player in the class of 2022 by 247Sports' composite. 247Sports recruiting analyst Greg Biggins described him as a "Long well-built corner with an NFL body right now" who is projected to be a first-round draft pick and has skills comparable to veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

In two seasons at USC, Jackson saw action in 18 games and recorded 34 total tackles and four passes defended. He announced his entry to the transfer portal on Dec. 18, per Ryan Kartje of the L.A. Times.

In addition to Jackson's departure, USC is set to lose former five-star Malachi Nelson and five-star running back Raleek Brown. Kartje noted that Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley has now lost three of the five highest-rated prospects from his first two recruiting cycles with the program.

"Look, we're at a really unique place right now," Riley said last week. "We're having obviously not just one small change on the defensive staff, but a pretty large change, and then we're kind of caught in this period where transfer portal and NIL have even gone up a level in terms of the craziness and the impact on it more than ever before."