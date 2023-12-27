Woj: 2024 NBA Trade Deadline to Feature 'Lots of Buyers, Few Sellers'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The NBA trade deadline last season saw a slew of major names get moved, but it doesn't sound like this season's will be as exciting.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said in Q&A on Threads that he believes this year there are "Lots of buyers, few sellers." He went on to explain the multiple factors that have affected this season's trade market.

"Part of that is the Play-In tournament, which has kept more teams trying to reach the postseason instead of dropping down into the lottery," Wojnarowski wrote. "Also, this isn't considered a strong draft class at the very top, so there's even less motivation to trade a postseason berth vs. a few extra ping-pong balls in the lottery."

Last season, the landscape shifted at the trade deadline when players like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were shipped away. The Los Angeles Lakers made several moves that fueled a late-season surge that helped them make it to the Western Conference Finals.

However, there was more incentive for teams to play for draft position last season when Victor Wembanyama was the prize waiting for his chance to be selected with the No. 1 pick. There doesn't appear to be a franchise-changing prospect in the 2024 draft, so it would be a surprise to see a team sacrifice assets to increase their chances in the lottery.

Wojnarowski added that while some moves will be made, there simply won't be as many fireworks as last season's trade deadline.