ESPN: Cowboys Sent Info to NFL About Micah Parsons' Struggles to Draw Holding Calls

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Micah Parsons is one of the most dominant pass rushers in the NFL, but it appears the Dallas Cowboys are getting frustrated with officials when it comes to the star linebacker's inability to draw offensive holding calls.

The Cowboys have "sent information to the league office about Micah Parsons' struggles to draw offensive holding calls, a fact the player has highlighted with pictures on social media," per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"Typically a team will send play sequences it might deem questionable to the league for review, and Dallas has done that here. Teams don't always get a detailed explanation on each call from the league, though," Fowler wrote. "Parsons has 1.5 sacks in his past four games and clearly believes he should have more based on his ability."

Parsons, a two-time Pro Bowler and the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year, has posted 13 sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 53 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 30 quarterback hits in 15 games this season.

The 24-year-old is also arguably the best defender in the league when it comes to getting to the quarterback. He leads the NFL in quarterback pressures (97) and quarterback pressure rate (23 percent).

However, Parsons has now failed to draw a holding penalty over his last 38 quarters played, and the Cowboys have had enough of the non-calls.

"There's no question that Micah (Parsons) is having restrictions that, if turned loose, would result in a sack of the quarterback," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 FM The Fan. "They won't call a holding penalty in a certain range of holding, usually, if they don't think the player would've gotten to the quarterback to begin with. That doesn't work for Parsons because he's about to get there almost all the time. Anything that just limits him should be a hold."