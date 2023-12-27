Jaire Alexander Suspended by Packers for Conduct Detrimental to the Team by Gutekunst

John Fisher/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Wednesday that cornerback Jaire Alexander has been suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team.

Gutekunst released the following statement in which he explained the decision to place Alexander on the reserve/suspended list:

"The decision to suspend a player is never easy and not one we take lightly. Unfortunately, Jaire's actions prior to the game in Carolina led us to take this step. As an organization, we have an expectation that everyone puts the team first. While we are disappointed, we had a good conversation with Jaire this morning and fully expect him to learn from this as we move forward together. We look forward to welcoming him back next week as he is a valued member of this team and will continue to be in the future."

Prior to Green Bay's 33-30 road win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Alexander nearly made a major mistake that could have cost the Packers a possession.

Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Alexander told the referee the Packers wanted to play defense after winning the opening coin toss. That could have allowed the Panthers to receive the opening kickoff and the kickoff out of halftime since opting to kick off is different from deferring.

Referee Alex Kemp asked for clarification and the Packers were allowed to defer instead, likely due to the fact that Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told him before the game that Green Bay planned to defer if it won the toss.

Demovsky added that Alexander wasn't even supposed to be on the field for the coin toss since Aaron Jones, Quay Walker and Eric Wilson were chosen as captains for the week.

When asked about the situation by reporters after the game, Alexander seemed to indicate that he decided to be part of the coin toss on his own accord, saying: "It's only suiting. I don't think coach knew I was from Charlotte, so..."

Alexander also suggested that he didn't think he did anything wrong by saying the Packers wanted to be on defense first.

After missing the previous six games due to a shoulder injury, Alexander finished with four tackles and one forced fumble in Sunday's win, which brought Green Bay to 7-8 on the season.

Alexander has been one of the NFL's best corners in recent years, earning Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro selections in both 2020 and 2022.

After recording a career-high five interceptions last season, Alexander has none in six games this season, although he has registered 26 tackles and four passes defended.

In the first season after quarterback Aaron Rodgers' departure, the Packers are in the thick of the NFC playoff race and still have a solid opportunity to make it.

The easiest path for the Packers to reach the playoffs would be for them to win out, the Los Angeles Rams to beat the New York Giants in Week 17 and the San Francisco 49ers to beat the Rams in Week 18.

Green Bay has two divisional matchups on tap to close out the regular season, facing the Minnesota Vikings on the road on Sunday night and hosting the rival Chicago Bears in Week 18.