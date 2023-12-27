NFL Exec Declares Marvin Harrison Jr. 'Best Non-QB Prospect in' 2024 NFL Draft Class

Ben Jackson/Getty Images

Should Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. return to school, it presumably won't be due to his NFL draft projection.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported that selecting Harrison might be a consideration for the Arizona Cardinals, who are on track to have the No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft. Weinfuss also cited one NFL personnel official who said the junior wideout is "the best non-quarterback prospect in this year's class."

Harrison has 144 receptions for 2,474 yards and 28 touchdowns over the past two seasons, numbers that still don't do justice to his impact on the Buckeyes passing game. Especially this year, it felt at times like he was the person keeping the unit afloat.

The idea that Harrison is the best non-QB — or even the top overall prospect — on the board isn't a fringe opinion. He sat atop Bleacher Report's most recent big board, with B/R scout Derrik Klassen comparing him to seven-time Pro Bowler A.J. Green.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. had Harrison second behind USC signal-caller Caleb Williams.

"The younger Harrison is on track to get my highest pre-draft grade for a wideout since Calvin Johnson (2007) and Larry Fitzgerald (2004)," Kiper wrote. "Harrison has everything, from outstanding size and stellar hands to incredible body control and blazing speed."