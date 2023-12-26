Antonio Pierce on Possibility of Being Named Raiders HC: 'My Resume's on the Grass'

Candice Ward/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce is building an exceptional resume for consideration for the team's full-time gig, especially after leading his team to a 20-14 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.

As far as that resume goes, Pierce put it simply to reporters on Tuesday, per Paul Gutierrez.

"My resume's on the grass, which I can put up a fancy presentation, I've seen that before," Pierce said.

"I can put up stats. I can put up my résumé. But the best thing that happened for me was the opportunity. And like I said, maybe last week, the worst day I was going to be as a head coach was my first day. ... I really take pride in growing each and every day to get better. No different than when I was a player -- get better, and by the end you look at it, whatever your career was and whatever my coaching career is, that you sit there and say, 'Look, this is what he was.'"

The Raiders have gone 4-3 since Pierce took over for the fired Josh McDaniels, who led Las Vegas to a 3-5 mark in 2023 (6-11 in 2022). Las Vegas also notably blew out the Los Angeles Chargers 63-21 under Pierce.

Pierce clearly wants the job, as evidenced by his comments to reporters.

"I'm going to keep saying it: As long as it looks right, sounds right and smells right, I'm fine with it. Win, lose or draw," Pierce said Tuesday.

"And I'm going to be me, and [the players] are going to be them. And when this bad boy's over with, hopefully it all works out and we're together for more years to come.

"And hopefully [Raiders owner] Mark Davis sees improvement and growth within our team. He sees the style and play that he wants from the Raiders. He sees a fan base that's behind us. He sees a building that loves coming to work and loves being here and people that's covering the team, enjoying covering the team. And at the end of the day, we got to win. And right now, my record, our record, is 4-3."

The Raiders are a much different team under Pierce. They've fought hard under their new leader, who could still lead Las Vegas to a winning record with victories in the last two games (at the Indianapolis Colts, home versus the Denver Broncos).

A playoff berth is still a possibility, although the Raiders would need a lot of help for that to happen with four 8-7 teams tied for the last AFC wild card berth ahead of them in the standings.