Commanders' Ron Rivera Undecided Between Sam Howell, Jacoby Brissett as QB1 vs. 49ers

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera remains undecided on whether Sam Howell or Jacoby Brissett will start at quarterback when they play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Howell has started all year but struggled over his last three contests, completing just 29-of-71 passes (40.9 percent) for 285 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions. Last Sunday against the New York Jets, Howell completed 6-of-22 passes for 56 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Brissett has taken over for Howell in each of the last two games. He completed 8-of-10 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Brissett then nearly led the Commanders back from a 20-0 deficit in a 30-28 loss to the Jets by completing 10-of-13 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Howell is in his first year as Washington's starting quarterback after being selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft. Among 30 qualified passers, Howell ranks 25th in quarterback rating and 23rd in QBR, per Pro Football Reference.

The UNC product has proven capable of leading a successful offense, however, in various games this year. His best efforts include a 391-yard, four-touchdown outing versus the Philadelphia Eagles and a 312-yard, three-score performance versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Plus, Howell is only 23 years old, so his performance of late certainly isn't an indictment on his future in this league. He can absolutely turn it around and put up more performances akin to the Eagles and Seahawks games.

However, Washington has lost six straight and 11 of 13 since a 2-0 start. If the Commanders want to put their emphasis on winning these last two games, then Brissett simply might be the best option at this point given his recent play.

Washington closes against two playoff-bound teams who get after the quarterback early and often in the 49ers and Dallas Cowboys, so points are going to be hard to come by. Brissett simply might give the Commanders their best chance at winning games as Washington plays out the string.