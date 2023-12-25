X

    Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle Has High-Ankle Sprain; Suffered Injury in Win vs. Cowboys

    Paul Kasabian December 25, 2023

    MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 24: Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins participates in warmups prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Cowboys 22-20.
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle suffered a high ankle sprain against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

    Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel revealed the news to reporters on Monday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> coach Mike McDaniel said WR Jaylen Waddle has high-ankle sprain and added, "Those can be tricky."<br><br>This puts his availability for the rest of the regular season in doubt.

    McDaniel also told reporters that Waddle will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury.

    Waddle's injury was initially reported as a shin ailment when it occurred on Sunday during the team's 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys. He left the game in the third quarter and did not return.

