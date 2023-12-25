Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle Has High-Ankle Sprain; Suffered Injury in Win vs. Cowboys

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle suffered a high ankle sprain against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel revealed the news to reporters on Monday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

McDaniel also told reporters that Waddle will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury.

Waddle's injury was initially reported as a shin ailment when it occurred on Sunday during the team's 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys. He left the game in the third quarter and did not return.