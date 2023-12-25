Dejounte Murray Trade Rumors: Hawks Expected to Explore Options amid Knicks Links

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

Dejounte Murray looks like he'll be a central figure at the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Monday that talks involving Murray at the G League Winter Showcase in Orlando led others in the league to believe the Hawks are interested in exploring potential trade options involving the 27-year-old.

"Multiple teams consulted in Orlando believe that the Hawks will explore their trade options with Dejounte Murray over the next six weeks leading up to the Feb. 8 trade deadline," Stein wrote.

Atlanta acquired Murray just 18 months ago and extended him this past July. However, his name has persisted in trade rumors of late as the Hawks search for answers amid a 12-17 start.

Murray is averaging 20.3 points, 5.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds across 29 games for the Hawks. He's under contract through the 2026-27 season with a player option for 2027-28 and would presumably command a hefty sum in return.

The Hawks may want to sell high on him, as his value could be as high as numerous first-round picks and young talent. The New York Knicks have been linked as a potential fit, as the team has the draft capital and members of the front office have labeled him an "ideal trade target."