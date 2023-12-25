X

    Patriots' Bailey Zappe Praised by NFL Fans After GW Drive vs. Russell Wilson, Broncos

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 25, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 24: Quarterback Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots passes during the 1st half of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on December 24, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
    Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

    The New England Patriots defeated the Denver Broncos on Sunday night as Bailey Zappe performed exceptionally well in the second half, winning by the final score of 26-23.

    In his fourth start of the year, Zappe completed 76 percent of his passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Despite New England averaging just 2.8 yards per rush as a team, the former fourth-round pick helped keep the offense afloat with a tremendous game against Denver's secondary. Zappe recorded the second appearance of his career with multiple touchdown passes without throwing an interception.

    The Patriots offense was especially dominant in the third quarter. New England scored 20 points in the quarter to open up a 23-7 lead after previously scoring 26 total points in the third throughout the entire season, per the broadcast.

    Although the Broncos stormed back to tie the game at 23, Zappe led the Patriots down the field with roughly a minute remaining to set up kicker Chad Ryland for the game-winning field goal.

    NFL @NFL

    Chad Ryland from 56 yards!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NEvsDEN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NEvsDEN</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLNetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/uY6Dg380OO">https://t.co/uY6Dg380OO</a> <a href="https://t.co/EXqQQlg7HV">pic.twitter.com/EXqQQlg7HV</a>

    NFL fans were pleasantly surprised by Zappe's multiple clutch throws on New England's final drive as well as his performance as a whole.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Bailey Zappe on the Patriots final drive: <a href="https://t.co/z8MRnLB0Gt">pic.twitter.com/z8MRnLB0Gt</a>

    NFL @NFL

    DeVante Parker gets the <a href="https://twitter.com/Patriots?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Patriots</a> past midfield 👀<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NEvsDEN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NEvsDEN</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLNetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/uY6Dg380OO">https://t.co/uY6Dg380OO</a> <a href="https://t.co/XAuETp2LAV">pic.twitter.com/XAuETp2LAV</a>

    Gump Cathcart @bubbagumpino

    What a ball from Zappe

    Taylor Kyles @tkyles39

    Bailey Zappe has done a really good job escaping pressure tonight

    Aaron Schatz 🏈 @ASchatzNFL

    Zappe's great throw to Parker saved Belichick's win. Which none of the fans actually wanted.<br><br>Merry Christmas, Washington Commanders.

    New England Patriots @Patriots

    Demario DEEP 😮‍💨<a href="https://twitter.com/baileyzappe04?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@baileyzappe04</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/popshotta3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@popshotta3</a> <br><br>📺: NFLN <a href="https://t.co/jBFww0eWoV">pic.twitter.com/jBFww0eWoV</a>

    Joe Rowles @JoRo_NFL

    Late magic aside, Bailey Zappe still outplayed Russell Wilson. <br><br>Merry Christmas Broncos Country.

    Mike Giardi @MikeGiardi

    Perfectly placed football by Zappe.

    Savage @SavageSports_

    Absolutely fabulous throw by Bailey Zappe. <br><br>Just ridiculous <a href="https://t.co/fGqdaBCrfn">pic.twitter.com/fGqdaBCrfn</a>

    JP5 @JabrillPeppers

    Zappe going stupid!!!

    Andrew Callahan @_AndrewCallahan

    Kurt Warner shares Bailey Zappe texted him after he got cut in August, asking if he ever had moments of doubt that he belonged in the NFL.<br><br>Now Zappe is playing the best game of his career (so far) with Warner in the booth.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    What an unbelievable rollercoaster from this moment. From waived to practice squad to backup to starter to leading a game-winning drive on national TV. <br><br>Incredible night for Bailey Zappe. <a href="https://t.co/JZBEN1bipK">https://t.co/JZBEN1bipK</a>

    Jordan Moore @iJordanMoore

    Hear me out… Bailey Zappe with a full offseason of preparation and first team reps 👀 <br><br>This dude is a baller.

    Joel Moran @joelvmoran

    Bailey Zappe is outplaying the $250m QB on primetime btw

    Mike Giardi @MikeGiardi

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Bailey Zappe tonight:<br><br>25/33<br>256 YDS<br>2 TD (0 INT)<br><br>First career game-winning drive. <a href="https://t.co/1qLj7406CU">pic.twitter.com/1qLj7406CU</a>

    He outplayed Russell Wilson, who threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns of his own. Wilson was sacked five times, with three credited to defensive tackle Christian Barmore. Barmore recorded all of his sacks in the third quarter, helping the Patriots build up their large second-half lead.

    While New England has already been eliminated from playoff contention, it's still impressive to defeat an opponent in the AFC postseason picture.