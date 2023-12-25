X

    MLB Rumors: Mitch Garver Agrees to $24M Mariners Contract After Rangers' WS Win

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 25, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 28: Mitch Garver #18 of the Texas Rangers rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Two of the World Series at Globe Life Field on October 28, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    The Seattle Mariners have signed catcher Mitch Garver to a two-year contract worth $24 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    BREAKING: Catcher Mitch Garver and the Seattle Mariners are in agreement on a two-year, $24 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN.<br><br>Merry Christmas and happy holidays to him, Mariners fans who get to celebrate an unexpected gift and everyone else.

    Garver was a postseason hero for the Texas Rangers last year, playing a large role in the team's World Series victory. The 32-year-old hit three home runs and 14 RBIs after sitting out during the Rangers' Wild Card Series.

    In the regular season, Garver posted a .270 batting average and an OPS of .870 while hitting 19 homers and 50 RBIs in just 87 games.

