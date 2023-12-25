MLB Rumors: Mitch Garver Agrees to $24M Mariners Contract After Rangers' WS Win

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners have signed catcher Mitch Garver to a two-year contract worth $24 million, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Garver was a postseason hero for the Texas Rangers last year, playing a large role in the team's World Series victory. The 32-year-old hit three home runs and 14 RBIs after sitting out during the Rangers' Wild Card Series.

In the regular season, Garver posted a .270 batting average and an OPS of .870 while hitting 19 homers and 50 RBIs in just 87 games.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.