Dan Campbell on Lions Winning 1st Division Title in 30 Years: 'Just the Beginning'

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Dan Campbell is envisioning en extended period of success for the Detroit Lions after the team clinched a division title for the first time since 1993 on Sunday.

"This is just the beginning," Campbell said, per Tim Twentyman of detroitlions.com.

The Lions won the NFC North by defeating the Minnesota Vikings by the final score of 30-24. Despite allowing nearly 400 total yards to a Vikings offense led by backup quarterback Nick Mullens, Detroit's defense forced four interceptions and a key stop on Minnesota's final possession of the game to secure the victory.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.