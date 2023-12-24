Eastern Michigan Apologizes After Korey Hernandez Punch, Brawl vs. South Alabama

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Eastern Michigan defensive back Korey Hernandez was seen on video running across the field and sucker-punching South Alabama cornerback Jamarrien Burt following the Jaguars' 59-10 blowout win in the 68 Ventures Bowl on Saturday night.

A brawl ensued, and Eastern Michigan athletic director Scott Wetherbee apologized for his player's actions in a statement on Sunday:

"We strongly condemn the actions of some of the student-athletes on the EMU football team in the ugly incident that took place following last night's 68 Ventures Bowl. We are deeply upset and embarrassed by what happened. Their conduct does not reflect the great pride and high standards we place on the game and our program, and the expectations for good sportsmanship and exemplary conduct of student-athletes on and off the field. What happened was completely unacceptable. We apologize to the Eastern Michigan University community and to the South Alabama team and their fans."

Wetherbee added that both he and head coach Chris Creighton have apologized to South Alabama head coach Kane Wommack and athletic director Joel Erdmann, and that he and Eastern Michigan president James Smith have been in contact with MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher and a joint investigation will be held.

Erdmann said he appreciated Eastern Michigan "for taking ownership of the incident" and for both apologizing and investigating.

The incident occurred while South Alabama players joined the school's cheerleaders and faced the band to sing the alma mater after their win. Both teams were then cleared from the field once the brawl was broken up, according to Creg Stephenson of AL.com, and the Jaguars were then escorted back onto the field for the South Alabama's team returned to the field for the trophy and awards ceremony.