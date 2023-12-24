Report: Trevor Etienne Transfers to Georgia from Florida; Brother of Jaguars RB

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Trevor Etienne, the brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, will be playing football at the University of Georgia next season.

The sophomore running back told Hayes Fawcett of On3.com he has committed to the Bulldogs after entering the transfer portal following a two-year stint at the University of Florida.

Etienne entered the transfer portal on Dec. 7. He has two years of college eligibility remaining.

Florida head coach Billy Napier was asked about Etienne's decision to enter the portal during a press conference on Dec. 20.

"I think Trevor has been great for the Gators," Napier told reporters. "That's what I would say. I've got nothing but respect for Trevor–his attitude, his practice habits, his contribution to the team. Nothing but respect."

Etienne was a 4-star prospect coming out of Jennings High School in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Florida at the All-American Bowl in January 2022, picking the Gators Clemson and LSU.

Clemson has ties to the family after Travis played four seasons for Dabo Swinney from 2017 to '20. He helped the Tigers win the College Football Playoff National Championship as a sophomore in 2018.

Trevor has been very successful carving out his own path in college. He racked up 1,710 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns on 279 touches in 24 games at Florida.

The Bulldogs might need to replace their top two running backs from this season. Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton are both seniors, but both players have an extra year of eligibility stemming from the NCAA waiver in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Edwards and Milton combined for 1,504 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on 270 carries during the regular season. Milton has committed to playing with the Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. Edwards is also expected to play in the game against Florida State.