George Pickens Inspires Randy Moss Memes as Mason Rudolph, Steelers Crush Bengals

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

George Pickens was unstoppable on Saturday afternoon.

The 22-year-old's career day helped the Pittsburgh Steelers cruise to a 34-11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals to keep their playoff dreams alive.

Pickens recorded 195 yards and two touchdowns, both representing the highest single-game marks for him since he was drafted in 2022. It's even more impressive that he put up those numbers despite recording a mere four catches, making the most of his limited touches. Pickens set the tone early, catching a short pass that he took 86 yards for a touchdown to open up the scoring in the first quarter.

Mason Rudolph started at quarterback for the first time since 2021 and executed Pittsburgh's offensive game plan perfectly, quickly getting the ball into the hands of the team's skill players and giving them space to break tackles and rack up yards after the catch. He showed some deep accuracy as well, finding Pickens on the sideline for a 44-yard gain just before halftime.

He finished the contest with 290 yards and two touchdowns without throwing an interception, completing 17 of his 27 pass attempts. The Steelers' offensive line held up well, as Rudolph was sacked only once.

However, Pickens' stellar outing is what had football fans buzzing during the game and drew some comparisons to one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history.