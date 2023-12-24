X

NFL

    George Pickens Inspires Randy Moss Memes as Mason Rudolph, Steelers Crush Bengals

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 24, 2023

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 23: George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs with the ball after completing a catch for a touchdown during the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium on December 23, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
    Joe Sargent/Getty Images

    George Pickens was unstoppable on Saturday afternoon.

    The 22-year-old's career day helped the Pittsburgh Steelers cruise to a 34-11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals to keep their playoff dreams alive.

    Pickens recorded 195 yards and two touchdowns, both representing the highest single-game marks for him since he was drafted in 2022. It's even more impressive that he put up those numbers despite recording a mere four catches, making the most of his limited touches. Pickens set the tone early, catching a short pass that he took 86 yards for a touchdown to open up the scoring in the first quarter.

    NFL @NFL

    PICKENS GOES 86 YARDS TO THE HOUSE <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsPIT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsPIT</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/yewPow3ekF">https://t.co/yewPow3ekF</a> <a href="https://t.co/ftykHKUiQS">pic.twitter.com/ftykHKUiQS</a>

    Mason Rudolph started at quarterback for the first time since 2021 and executed Pittsburgh's offensive game plan perfectly, quickly getting the ball into the hands of the team's skill players and giving them space to break tackles and rack up yards after the catch. He showed some deep accuracy as well, finding Pickens on the sideline for a 44-yard gain just before halftime.

    He finished the contest with 290 yards and two touchdowns without throwing an interception, completing 17 of his 27 pass attempts. The Steelers' offensive line held up well, as Rudolph was sacked only once.

    However, Pickens' stellar outing is what had football fans buzzing during the game and drew some comparisons to one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history.

    NFL @NFL

    GEORGE PICKENS TOUCHDOWN AGAIN.<br><br>He can not be stopped tonight. <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsPIT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsPIT</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/yewPow3ekF">https://t.co/yewPow3ekF</a> <a href="https://t.co/JbRic5KPmP">pic.twitter.com/JbRic5KPmP</a>

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    George Pickens today <a href="https://t.co/KhUGCzV31F">pic.twitter.com/KhUGCzV31F</a>

    ƬGӨӨD @BtaTgood

    RANDY MOSS NUMBERS FOR PICKENS

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    George Pickens looking at the Bengals secondary <a href="https://t.co/9N1Mx1IdjC">pic.twitter.com/9N1Mx1IdjC</a>

    Sosa @Lil_John15

    RUDOLPH/PICKENS = BRADY/MOSS <a href="https://t.co/ZfMQURbkgo">https://t.co/ZfMQURbkgo</a>

    Brooke Pryor @bepryor

    The last Steelers receiver to have at least 195 yards and two receiving TDs in a game since Antonio Brown in 2013<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/ESPNStatsInfo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ESPNStatsInfo</a>)

    Grace @gracesporttakes

    George Pickens silenced the haters real quick <a href="https://t.co/NeclzcCiek">https://t.co/NeclzcCiek</a> <a href="https://t.co/bolulGj99V">pic.twitter.com/bolulGj99V</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    GEORGE. PICKENS. CATCH. 😱 <a href="https://t.co/wX8Q60Upym">pic.twitter.com/wX8Q60Upym</a>

    Adam Steel @RenegadeAdam

    Pickens and Rudolph <a href="https://t.co/4sO9qxuSvA">pic.twitter.com/4sO9qxuSvA</a>

    Portersburgh @PortersBurgh

    Pickens and Mason tonight. <a href="https://t.co/8gIj2wwa8N">pic.twitter.com/8gIj2wwa8N</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    George Pickens heard all the talk 🗣️ <a href="https://t.co/FplTCtTwsG">pic.twitter.com/FplTCtTwsG</a>

    Baxter Street Boys @baxstboys

    George Pickens looks like Randy Moss rn

    The Steelers improved their record to 8-7 after the win, keeping their playoff hopes alive while also getting one step closer to clinching another winning season for head coach Mike Tomlin.