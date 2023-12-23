Eagles' DeVonta Smith Will Play vs. Giants Despite Knee Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles will have DeVonta Smith in the lineup Monday against the New York Giants.

Smith, who missed practice on Thursday and Friday with a knee injury, was listed as a limited participant on Saturday and has no designation heading into Monday's NFC East clash.

Per Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Smith has been "pushing to play against" the Giants while receiving "round-the-clock treatment" on a bone bruise in his knee.

After the Eagles wrapped up Saturday's practice, Smith was in good spirits and told reporters he'll "be good" to go.

Smith suffered the injury in Monday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, though he played 96 percent of the offensive snaps in that game.

One reason Philadelphia is mired in its first three-game losing streak since early in the 2021 season is because the roster is missing several key players. Zach Cunningham, Cam Jurgens and Darius Slay have all missed at least one game during this stretch.

Jalen Hurts, who has been dealing with a knee injury for several weeks, was a late addition to the injury report leading up to the Seahawks game due to an illness. He was officially listed as questionable but wound up playing.

Smith has never missed a game in his NFL career. He's appeared in 48 games since the start of 2021, with 47 starts during that span. The 25-year-old is 43 yards away from posting his second consecutive 1,000-yard campaign.

The Eagles' offense has been held under 20 points in each of the past three games. Their 10-4 record is tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the top spot in the NFC East. They are one game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, but the 49ers own the head-to-head tiebreaker by virtue of their 42-19 victory in Week 13.