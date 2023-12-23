MLB Rumors: Angels 'Checking in' on Blake Snell, Teoscar Hernández, More Free Agents

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels are reportedly "checking in" on free agents such as Blake Snell and Teoscar Hernández, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The Angels have also been listening to trade offers for players on their roster, although they're monitoring several of the most notable free agents remaining this offseason. Snell won the NL Cy Young award in 2023, the second of his career.

Meanwhile, Hernández hit 26 home runs and 93 RBIs as a member of the Seattle Mariners last season.

The 31-year-old has hit at least 25 homers in four of the past five seasons and was named an All-Star in 2021. Hernandez has also posted a respectable .808 OPS since 2019, spending time with the Toronto Blue Jays as well as the Mariners.

The Halos have been linked to Snell several times over the past few weeks, with MLB Network's Jon Morosi reporting on Tuesday that the Angels "have had recent dialogue" with the former San Diego Padres starter. With Shohei Ohtani signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, it makes sense that the front office wants to replace his production on the mound with the veteran left-hander.

The Angels hold Snell in high regard, making him their "priority" following the Ohtani deal (per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle).

As for Hernández, he's received interest from "several clubs" in addition to Los Angeles (via Rosenthal). His fit in the Angels' lineup would be nearly seamless, as the team hasn't gotten consistent offensive production from outfielders other than superstar Mike Trout.