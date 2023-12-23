Nets' Ben Simmons: Current Back Injury 'One of the Most Frustrating Points' Of Career

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Ben Simmons continues to be bothered by a lingering back injury, and as he misses more games because of the ailment, the more frustrated he becomes.

"It's probably one of the most frustrating points in my career just because I wanna be out there and help my team win and compete," Simmons told reporters Friday. "But at the end of the day, it's one of those things that's a part of sports."

Simmons hasn't played since Nov. 6 due to a nerve impingement in his back, and although he "has displayed consistent strength improvement," the Nets announced Wednesday that he would miss at least two more weeks because of the ailment.

The 27-year-old also missed Brooklyn's first three games of the 2023-24 season due to a hip contusion.

Through six games this season, Simmons is averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists while shooting 52.8 percent from the floor.

Simmons hasn't played more than 57 games in a season since the 2018-19 campaign when he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, and he has spent much of his time in the NBA on the shelf.

Simmons missed his entire rookie season in 2016-17 due to a foot injury, and he also missed the entire 2021-22 campaign due to a back injury that was revealed during his contract dispute with the Sixers.

The LSU product was traded to the Nets in September 2022 in the deal that sent James Harden to the 76ers, and he missed much of the 2022-23 season due to a nerve impingement in his back.

Simmons entered 2023-24 with optimism that he would return to form after taking the offseason "to focus on my body and get it to a place where I felt that strength come back and let that area heal," adding that it felt "amazing" to be healthy.

Unfortunately for Simmons and the Nets, the point guard just can't seem to stay healthy, and the team continues to suffer as a result.