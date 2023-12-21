Yankees' Alex Verdugo Says He Was 'Mad' About Trade From Red Sox

Alex Verdugo admitted Thursday that he was initially "mad' when learning he was traded from the Boston Red Sox to the rival New York Yankees, though he's since come around on the change in address.

"I was hot," he said. "I was like, 'Man, they really sent me to the rival? The Yankees?' After about a day, I just started sitting back and started thinking, started reminiscing about how this year went with the Red Sox, kinda everything that was going on. Then I started thinking, having guys reach out—Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Gerrit Cole, Anthony Rizzo—these guys started reaching out and welcoming me to the team. It just then got me excited."