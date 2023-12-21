X

NFL

    Steelers' Damontae Kazee's Suspension Upheld by NFL; Can Return for Playoffs

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 21, 2023

    PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 07: Damontae Kazee #23 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sideline prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on December 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    James Thrash, the hearing officer for Damontae Kazee's suspension appeal, upheld the season-long suspension for the Pittsburgh Steelers' safety, according to NFL senior vice president of football and international communications, Michael Signora.

    Thrash, jointly appointed by the league and NFLPA, did rule that Kazee could return for the postseason should Pittsburgh qualify.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.