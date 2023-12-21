Steelers' Damontae Kazee's Suspension Upheld by NFL; Can Return for Playoffs

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

James Thrash, the hearing officer for Damontae Kazee's suspension appeal, upheld the season-long suspension for the Pittsburgh Steelers' safety, according to NFL senior vice president of football and international communications, Michael Signora.

Thrash, jointly appointed by the league and NFLPA, did rule that Kazee could return for the postseason should Pittsburgh qualify.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.