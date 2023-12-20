Chiefs Legend Ed Budde Dies at Age 83; Son Brad Also KC 1st-Round Pick

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs guard and Super Bowl champion Ed Budde, who earned a spot on the American Football League's All-Time team, has passed away at the age of 83.

The Chiefs revealed the news on Budde, who earned a host of accolades during his playing career. They included five AFL All-Star game appearances, two first-team All-AFL appearances, a spot in the Chiefs' Hall of Fame and more. He also made Pro Bowl teams in 1970 and 1971 after the AFL and NFL merged in the former year.

Budde was a stalwart on the first-ever team to win a Super Bowl post-merger in the 1970 Chiefs.

He notably helped open a running lane for Mike Garrett to waltz through en route to a five-yard touchdown and an eventual 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.

That play has forever been immortalized thanks to NFL Films, which caught Chiefs head coach Hank Stram calling for (then celebrating) the play.

The NFL's Philadelphia Eagles selected Budde fourth overall in the 1963 draft out of Michigan State, but the Chiefs also took him seventh in the AFL draft. Budde went with the Chiefs, and the rest is history.

Budde didn't miss a game through his first nine seasons and ended up playing 177 total over his 14-year career. Only two players have ever played more seasons with the Chiefs (punters Dustin Colquitt and Jerrel Wilson, 15 apiece).

Ed and his son, Brad Budde, are the only father-son duo to ever get drafted in the first round by the same team at the same position.

The Chiefs selected USC guard Brad Budde, who played seven seasons in Kansas City, with the 11th overall pick in the 1980 NFL draft. Father and son represented the Chiefs at the 2023 NFL draft, which took place in Kansas City.

They announced the Chiefs' second-round selection of SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice, who paces the AFC West leaders with seven receiving touchdowns.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt released a statement upon news of Budde's passing.

"My family and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Chiefs Hall of Famer Ed Budde," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said.

"Ed spent his entire 14-year career with the Chiefs, and he was a cornerstone of those early Chiefs teams that brought pro football to Kansas City. He never missed a game in the first nine seasons of his career, and he rightfully earned recognition as an All-Star, a Pro-Bowler and a Super Bowl Champion. After his playing career, Ed remained connected to the Chiefs organization and was a founding member of the Kansas City Ambassadors. He was well-loved in the Kansas City community, and he was a great father to Brad, Tionne and John. My family and the entire Chiefs organization extend our sincere condolences to Carolyn and the Budde family."