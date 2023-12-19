Rockets GM Says Team Isn't 'Aggressively Hunting a Particular' Trade at NBA Deadline

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

The Houston Rockets have been one of the pleasant surprises of the 2023-24 season, putting up a 13-11 record that has them currently in ninth place in the Western Conference.

The team's young talent was supplemented by the signings of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks this summer, but general manager Rafael Stone told The Athletic's Kelly Iko Tuesday that the team wasn't necessarily hunting for further potential upgrades on the trade market:

"By no means, this year at least, are we aggressively hunting a particular deal or series of deals. Having said that, it's kind of my job to talk to everybody and to hear what other teams are trying to do and see if there are things that make sense for both parties. And we'll make sure we make every phone call and run out every ground ball. At least right now, we need a better sense of exactly where our team is before we start thinking, 'Oh, we need to add this.' We'll have a better sense, honestly, a game from now, right? Like every game gives us critical information. I think it's too early to predict how active we will or will not be at the trade deadline or in the days in between. But we are not feeling any need to do something per se. We like where this group is and mostly we want there to be internal improvement."

The Rockets have been a balanced bunch this season, led by Alperen Şengün (19.9 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 5.3 APG). All five starters—Şengün, Jalen Green (17.5 PPG), VanVleet (17.1 PPG, 8.8 APG), Brooks (14 PPG) and Jabari Smith Jr. (12.3 PPG, 8.6 RPG)—are averaging double-digit points.

The team's blend of youth and experience has gelled well. Six players are 22 years old or younger, and amongst that group, only 19-year-old Cam Whitmore hasn't played a major role for the Rockets thus far, spending the majority of his time in the G League.

Fellow 2023 first-round selection Amen Thompson has only played in five games himself, but that has largely come down to absences from injuries and illness.

"Amen just needs to get on the court," Stone told Iko. "He sprained his ankle, missed a bunch of time, came back, got sick, and is still trying to get over that. He just needs reps on the court. We're super excited about him—every minute he's played, whether in practice or games has just added to our excitement. But ultimately we're just gonna have to see how he does on the court once he can consistently be available."

Perhaps the only disappointment has been Green, who has seen his scoring, shooting percentage (40.2 percent), three-point percentage (33.1 percent) and playmaking (3.2 APG) decrease from a year ago. It's also easy to forget he's only 21 years old, still far from his prime, and adjusting to a roster that had plenty of turnover in the offseason.

"I know Jalen is not happy with where he is offensively and we want him to be better and more efficient too," Stone said. "But I would say that it would not be accurate or fair to single him out."

Any struggles he's battling are offset by the fact that the team is winning for the first time in his career, and are now genuine contenders to earn a playoff spot—or at least reach the Play-In Tournament—if they maintain their current form.