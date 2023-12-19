NFL Exec on Heisman Winner Jayden Daniels: 'Teams Will Probably Over-Draft Him'

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Jayden Daniels is one of the quarterbacks likely to be off the board in the first round at the 2024 NFL draft, thanks in large part to his Heisman Trophy-winning season, but not everybody thinks he should be selected so early.

"I don't personally have a first-round grade on Daniels," an AFC East evaluator told ESPN's Matt Miller, "but he's in the early second for me, and teams will probably over-draft him."

That evaluator envisioned three to four quarterbacks going in the first round, with Daniels one of the players right on the edge.

"[Caleb] Williams, [Drake] Maye, [J.J.] McCarthy, Daniels... and Bo Nix does some nice things, too," a general manager told Miller. "I think you look at those five solidly."

Daniels turned heads this past season, throwing for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions, completing 72.2 percent of his passes. Those would be gaudy numbers on their own, but he also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.