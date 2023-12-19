X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    NFL Exec on Heisman Winner Jayden Daniels: 'Teams Will Probably Over-Draft Him'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 19, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Quarterback Jayden Daniels of the LSU Tigers speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of The Heisman Memorial Trophy ceremony at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on December 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    Jayden Daniels is one of the quarterbacks likely to be off the board in the first round at the 2024 NFL draft, thanks in large part to his Heisman Trophy-winning season, but not everybody thinks he should be selected so early.

    "I don't personally have a first-round grade on Daniels," an AFC East evaluator told ESPN's Matt Miller, "but he's in the early second for me, and teams will probably over-draft him."

    That evaluator envisioned three to four quarterbacks going in the first round, with Daniels one of the players right on the edge.

    "[Caleb] Williams, [Drake] Maye, [J.J.] McCarthy, Daniels... and Bo Nix does some nice things, too," a general manager told Miller. "I think you look at those five solidly."

    Daniels turned heads this past season, throwing for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions, completing 72.2 percent of his passes. Those would be gaudy numbers on their own, but he also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns.

    So he isn't going to be on the board long. The question is whether he'll entice a team enough to select him in the first round, or slide to the second.

    NFL Exec on Heisman Winner Jayden Daniels: 'Teams Will Probably Over-Draft Him'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon