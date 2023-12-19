NFL GM Says Caleb Williams Is 'Close to a Lock' to Go No. 1 in 2024 NFL Draft

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Some draft evaluators may have Drake Maye creeping up on Caleb Williams as the 2024 NFL draft's top quarterback, but it's not expected to make much difference come April.

"He's close to a lock [to go No. 1]," one NFL general manager said of Williams, per ESPN's Matt Miller. "I wouldn't say he's a lock to the level Trevor Lawrence or Joe Burrow were, but he's more of a lock than Bryce Young or Baker Mayfield."

Williams has been considered the overwhelming favorite to be the top pick in 2024 for more than a year. He threw for 10,082 yards and 93 touchdowns against 14 interceptions while adding 966 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground over his college career at Oklahoma and USC.

Given comparisons to Patrick Mahomes for his ability to improvise outside the pocket, Williams underwhelmed compared to expectations coming off his Heisman-winning 2022 season. He threw for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns against five picks, strong numbers that nevertheless paled in comparison to a year prior. USC was also one of college football's most disappointing teams, finishing at 7-5.

The Chicago Bears would have the No. 1 pick in April's draft if the 2023 season ended today, thanks to a trade with the Carolina Panthers. The New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, both candidates to draft a quarterback, are tied for the league's second-worst record at 3-11.

Williams has made headlines for allegedly asking for an ownership stake in any team that drafts him—an ask that certainly won't happen—and his father said the quarterback could return to USC if he does not like the situation at No. 1.