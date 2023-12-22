Dolphins HC: Tyreek Hill Didn't Have Any Ankle Injury Setbacks Ahead of Cowboys Game

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

It seems like Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be on the field for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys after missing last week's contest against the New York Jets with an ankle injury.

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters the wide receiver "has had a good week, no setbacks... feel good about him."

Hill, 29, has largely stayed healthy for the Dolphins in his two seasons in Miami, playing all 17 games in 2022 and only missing the Week 15 win over the Jets this season.

When he's been on the field he's been essentially unstoppable, with head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa helping him to unlock a new level. In his first season with the team he posted 119 catches for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns.

He's on pace to smash those marks, registering 97 catches for 1,542 yards and 12 touchdowns in just 13 appearances this season. That has many people hyping him as a potential MVP candidate, something a wide receiver has never achieved, though the expectation is that a quarterback—potentially Tagovailoa—will claim the award.

Nonetheless, Hill has been an absolute menace and should be in the running for the Offensive Player of the Year award, which likely will come down to either him or San Francisco 49ers' running back Christian McCaffrey.