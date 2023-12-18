Cam Newton Discusses Not Being on an NFL Roster: 'I Scare People...I'm Not a Puppet'December 18, 2023
Cam Newton reiterated his belief that off-field factors have prevented him from landing another NFL contract.
"I scare people," he said on The Big Tigger Morning Show on Audacy's V-103. "Because you can't control me. I'm not a puppet. I cut them strings off a long time ago.
"If that would've been the case, they would've told me without telling me to. If that would've been the case, they would've told me without telling me to 'cut your dreads.' They would've told me without telling me to just 'be a little quiet.' They would've told me without telling me, 'Why you making it about you — how you dress?' But as some of us know in this space, I dress like this every day. This ain't a facade. This ain't a front. This is me."
Newton told CBS Sports' Josina Anderson in May he thought his dreadlocks and unique fashion sense were adversely impacting his odds of returning to the league.
