Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Bulls Star Would Be 'Very Amenable' to Kings Deal

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine would reportedly be "very amenable" to a trade sending him to the Sacramento Kings.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported LaVine would be open to a backcourt pairing with De'Aaron Fox, with whom he shares an agency (Klutch Sports). The Bulls have been exploring the trade market for LaVine, who is currently out of the lineup with a right foot injury.

