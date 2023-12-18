X

NBA

    Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Bulls Star Would Be 'Very Amenable' to Kings Deal

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 18, 2023

    CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 02: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls looks on from the bench during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at the United Center on December 2, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine would reportedly be "very amenable" to a trade sending him to the Sacramento Kings.

    Sam Amick of The Athletic reported LaVine would be open to a backcourt pairing with De'Aaron Fox, with whom he shares an agency (Klutch Sports). The Bulls have been exploring the trade market for LaVine, who is currently out of the lineup with a right foot injury.

