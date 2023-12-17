MLB Trade Rumors: Astros Don't Plan on Moving Framber Valdez But Will Listen to Calls

Alex Bierens de Haan/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Although the Houston Astros are reportedly listening to offers for left-hander Framber Valdez, they aren't expecting to deal him this offseason (via Bob Nightengale of USA Today).

"The Houston Astros don't plan to trade co-ace Framber Valdez, at least not this winter, but they are listening, with more than five teams already checking in on him."

The 30-year-old has been named an All-Star in each of the past two seasons while finishing fifth in American League Cy Young voting in 2022.

This past season, Valdez finished with a 12-11 record in 31 starts while maintaining an ERA of 3.45. He recorded a career-high 200 strikeouts against 57 walks in 198 innings pitched.

Although his regular season production has been excellent, Valdez's postseason performance in 2023 left a lot to be desired. He lost all three of his starts, including a pivotal Game 6 defeat against the Texas Rangers in the ALCS. Valdez posted a 9.00 ERA, allowing 4 home runs in 12 innings while opposing batters racked up a 1.037 OPS against him. With the Astros currently projected to have the sixth-highest payroll in 2024, they could move him for financial reasons (via Spotrac).

However, it doesn't appear that Houston is set on trading him unless an opposing front office makes an extremely large offer. Astros general manager Dana Brown spoke about his desire to keep Valdez and right-fielder Kyle Tucker back in March when working on extensions for the two players.

"We're just waiting to close, waiting to see what's going to happen," Brown said, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "I would love to get both of them done."