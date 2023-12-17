NBA Rumors: Kings' Keegan Murray Unavailable 'in Any Trade' Talks amid Raptors Buzz

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

While a potential Keegan Murray trade sounds like a possibility, it appears that a move may be unlikely.

James Ham of The Kings Beat reported that despite reports of Murray being available, the Kings are not currently shopping him and look at him as a piece to build the foundation around.

"According to a league source, despite reports, the Kings are not putting Keegan Murray in any trade discussion," Ham wrote. "He is considered part of the franchise's foundation moving forward."

This comes after Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that Murray could be involved in potential trades with the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors.

The buzz around the Raptors was more significant, as Murray could be a key piece towards getting a trade for Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby.

Murray was the No. 4 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and is averaging 15.5 points, 5.7 assists and 1.8 assists through 20 games in 2023-24. The 23-year-old certainly has plenty of potential and would be a terrific player for Sacramento to build around alongside De'Aaron Fox.

Still, the possibility of adding someone like Siakam or Anunoby is at least worth looking into. Siakam is averaging 20.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and five assists in 25 games for the Raptors this season and Anunoby has contributed 15.5, 4.2 and 2.5 in 21 games.

This production has come despite the Raptors stumbling to a 10-15 start. With both players likely hitting free agency this offseason, it makes sense for Toronto to try to capture some value in a season that could easily fall short of the playoffs.