NFLN: Cowboys' Jerry Jones Expected to Address Mike McCarthy's Contract in Offseason

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy could potentially be in line for a contract extension this offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, though owner Jerry Jones said he wouldn't worry about anything of that nature until the offseason.

"That'll have a course that seeks its own time frame," he told Rapoport. "I don't do anything of that sort until the season is over."

The Cowboys made a major change on the offensive side of the ball this past offseason, parting ways with former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to allow McCarthy to call the plays. The result has been an offense that ranks first in scoring (32.1 PPG) and fourth in yardage (381.5 YPG).

Dak Prescott has thrived, meanwhile, throwing for 3,505 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 69.3 percent of his passes while taking 29 sacks. He's led the Cowboys to a 10-3 record is currently among the favorites to win MVP.

The Cowboys have gone with more West Coast Offense principles in their scheme this season, dubbing it the Texas Coast Offense. That has allowed Prescott to get rid of the ball more quickly, and he's thriving in the new offensive philosophy.

"How we dissect and detail our plays is different than it was the last couple years, and Dak's having success with it," McCarthy said Friday on 105.3 The Fan's Shan & RJ show. "It really all comes down to the consistency in the coaching and most importantly the players. Dak is the lead dog in the room, there's total buy-in and they're having success with it."

"I think [Prescott's] adaptation to what [McCarthy] wanted and the direction he wanted us to go in is big," Jones added on 105.3 The Fan earlier in the week.

McCarthy's long-term future may not come down to regular season success, however. The team has had plenty of that in recent years, but under McCarthy the Cowboys have won just one playoff game in three seasons.