Donovan Mitchell Shuts Down Questions on NBA Future amid Cavs Injuries, Trade Rumors

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell just wants to focus on the present, with thoughts of the future being currently irrelevant.

Following a 127-119 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, Mitchell fielded questions that asked him about the absence of teammates Darius Garland and Evan Mobley in addition to whether his personal long-term future was in Cleveland.

Instead of answering the question, Mitchell made his priorities very clear.

"My job is to focus on this," Mitchell said, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic. "We have two guys that are out, so I'm not answering anything. And no disrespect. I appreciate that you have to ask the question, but I'm not going there with any of those questions. My focus is on these guys being out, us trying to find a way to get wins."

Mitchell played 41 minutes against the Hawks, scoring 22 points with 13 assists and five rebounds. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak and improved the team's record to 14-12.

This puts the Cavaliers in eighth place in the Eastern Conference and currently in a playoff position. While their is plenty of season lying ahead, it is still a solid spot to be in.

However, this could be impacted by the fact that Garland and Mobley may both be out long-term. Both will need surgery, Garland for a broken jaw and Mobley for a "loose body in his left knee," and are out for at least a month, per Vardon.

This adds validity to the thought of the Cavaliers dealing Mitchell away if the season takes a turn for the worst. He is under contract through 2024-25 with a player option for 2025-26 but is notably eligible for a contract extension this summer. If he were to decline that extension, it could put Cleveland in a very difficult position.