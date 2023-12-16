Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers Have Discussed Star Playing LF, Manager Dave Roberts Says

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani has almost exclusively been a designated hitter and pitcher during his MLB career, but Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that it is possible he could see some playing time in the outfield.

During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show (h/t MLB.com's Brian Murphy), Roberts said Ohtani isn't against potentially playing some left field when he is healthy enough to do so:

"There was even a little talk with Shohei about, come September when he can pick up a baseball and throw, would he be open to taking some balls out there in left field?

"[Ohtani] said, 'If it works and my arm feels OK, I'm open to it.' So we'll see, but we've got a lot of time before we get to that point."

Ohtani, who signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers in free agency this month, will not pitch at all in 2024 after undergoing surgery on the UCL in his throwing elbow.

Appearing in 701 games in his MLB career as a hitter, Ohtani was the Los Angeles Angels' DH, and he only played the outfield on the rarest of occasions.

The Japanese superstar played six games in right field and one game in left field for the Angels, but only for a grand total of 8.1 innings.

Playing in the outfield isn't a completely foreign concept to the 29-year-old veteran, though, as he appeared in over 60 games as an outfielder in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league.

Regardless of where the Dodgers use Ohtani, he figures to be a game-changer, as he was named American League MVP in two of the past three seasons.

Ohtani's pitching played a big role in that equation, but he was among the best hitters in baseball as well, hitting .257 with 46 home runs and 100 RBI in his first MVP season of 2021, and .304 with 44 homers and 95 RBI when he won his second MVP last season.

In the Dodgers, Ohtani is joining a team that has made 11 consecutive playoff appearances, including a World Series win in 2020. He will also join a lineup that boasted two of the top three finishers in the NL MVP voting last season in Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Ohtani makes L.A. the odds-on favorite to win the NL pennant and World Series in 2024, and that is without his skill set as a pitcher.

Playing Ohtani in the outfield isn't necessary, but it would open up more possibilities for Roberts, as it would allow him to give other players partial days off by sticking them in the DH slot.

Of course, playing Ohtani in left field won't even be an option until the latter stages of the 2024 season at the earliest since he needs to be able to throw effectively in order to play defense.