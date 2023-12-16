Eagles' Jalen Hurts Misses Practice with Illness, Expected to Play vs. Seahawks

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed his team's Saturday practice with an illness, but he is still expected to play Monday against the Seattle Seahawks, per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The reigning NFL MVP runner-up was not listed on the injury report on Thursday or Friday leading into the Monday Night Football matchup, which will feature the 10-3 Eagles looking to break a two-game losing streak.

Hurts has completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 19 touchdowns (10 interceptions) and 3,192 yards (7.4 Y/A) this season. The 25-year-old has also added 460 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer added that Hurts' absence is "precautionary" and was done to avoid spreading illness among other team members.

At any rate, it's hard seeing Hurts miss the Seahawks game, especially with the contest still two days away.

The Eagles are also on a mini-freefall now after losing 42-19 to the San Francisco 49ers and 33-13 to the Dallas Cowboys, the top two teams in the NFC (and perhaps the NFL).

The Eagles need Hurts to stop the bleeding, especially in a notoriously tough road environment in Seattle.

In the event Hurts couldn't go, then it would be up to Marcus Mariota, the nine-year NFL vet. The Eagles signed Mariota to be their backup after he served as the Atlanta Falcons' starter for most of 2022.