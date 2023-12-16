Drake Drops $250K Bet to Win $1.2M on Leon Edwards Beating Colby Covington at UFC 296

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Drake has thrown his support behind Leon Edwards to retain the welterweight championship at UFC 296 on Saturday night.

The hip-hop star dropped a $250,000 bet on Edwards to beat Colby Covington by knockout for a potential payout of $1.2 million.

Betting on sports is nothing new for Drake, but he doesn't tend to have much success doing it. He lost $2 million on bets in 2022.

If there's anyone in sports who can overcome the Drake gambling curse, it might be Edwards.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Edwards is a -166 favorite (bet $166 to win $100) to defeat Covington.

Edwards has been one of the most dominant mixed martial artists in the world for several years. He's unbeaten in his last 12 fights with an 11-0 record and one no-contest during that span.

Rocky won the UFC welterweight title at UFC 278 by knocking out Kamaru Usman with a head kick in the final minute of the fifth round. It was the first KO loss of Usman's career and ended his 19-fight winning streak.

In a rematch between the two at UFC 286, Edwards left no doubt that he's the best 170-pound fighter in the world with a majority-decision win over Usman.