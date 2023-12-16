Drake Drops $250K Bet to Win $1.2M on Leon Edwards Beating Colby Covington at UFC 296

Drake Drops $250K Bet to Win $1.2M on Leon Edwards Beating Colby Covington at UFC 296December 16, 2023
Drake has thrown his support behind Leon Edwards to retain the welterweight championship at UFC 296 on Saturday night.
The hip-hop star dropped a $250,000 bet on Edwards to beat Colby Covington by knockout for a potential payout of $1.2 million.
Betting on sports is nothing new for Drake, but he doesn't tend to have much success doing it. He lost $2 million on bets in 2022.
If there's anyone in sports who can overcome the Drake gambling curse, it might be Edwards.
Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Edwards is a -166 favorite (bet $166 to win $100) to defeat Covington.
Edwards has been one of the most dominant mixed martial artists in the world for several years. He's unbeaten in his last 12 fights with an 11-0 record and one no-contest during that span.
Rocky won the UFC welterweight title at UFC 278 by knocking out Kamaru Usman with a head kick in the final minute of the fifth round. It was the first KO loss of Usman's career and ended his 19-fight winning streak.
In a rematch between the two at UFC 286, Edwards left no doubt that he's the best 170-pound fighter in the world with a majority-decision win over Usman.
Covington has lost two of his last four fights, with both losses coming in title bouts against Usman. This will be his first time in the octagon since beating Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision at UFC 272 in March 2022.